James Gunn looking for 'kind and compassionate' Superman for 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn, the director of the upcoming DC Studios movie Superman: Legacy, revealed that the production is currently considering potential candidates for the lead role but hasn't made a decision yet.

New DC Studios boss James Gunn emphasized that the actor playing Superman in Superman: Legacy must embody both the humanity and alien qualities of the character.

“The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien,” Gunn said.

“It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

Speaking to Variety, he also confirmed that "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt won't be playing Superman.

“It’s not Chris Pratt. If he was a few years younger, maybe.”

Meanwhile, actress Pom Klementieff expressed her interest in crossing over to the DC universe and working with Gunn but didn't disclose which character she has in mind.

“We’ve had conversations and were making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet.”

On the other hand, Will Poulter, another MCU actor, said he hasn't thought about auditioning for the role and intends to stay with Marvel.

Directed by Gunn, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" featuring a star-studded cast is set to be released soon.