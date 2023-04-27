K-pop band Brave Girls partner with Warner Music Korea

After the news was confirmed, Minyoung took to social media to hint at new releases from them

K-pop girl group Brave Girls has signed on with Warner Music Korea as a complete group. The agency revealed on April 27th that the members Eunji, Yuna, Minyoung, and Yujeong have joined them as a group.

“We have come to an agreement with the members while prioritizing full-group activities.”

They also revealed that a new group name is in the works, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. After the news was confirmed, Minyoung took to social media to hint at new releases from them.

“We are preparing with the aim of greeting [fans] in the soon-approaching 2023 summer, and we will greet everyone with even better music and new sides of us. I am so grateful to the many fans who were sad and waited for news of us following the report of our disbandment.”