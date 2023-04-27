K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty hit with allegations of plagiarism

The allegations claim that they have plagiarized a Turkish singer named Evrencan Gündüz

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty are facing plagiarism allegations for their song Cupid. The allegations claim that they have plagiarized a Turkish singer named Evrencan Gündüz.

He took to Instagram on April 26th to share a clip where Cupid can be heard playing and then transitions to his own song which was released in 2017 named Sen Aşkımızdan.

He wrote in the caption: “Fifty Fifty released a great song. Let’s listen together. But it looks familiar from somewhere…”

A media agency reached out to the group’s agency Attrakt for a response to the claims, but they were unable to give a concrete answer, saying: “We are currently trying to confirm with the song’s producers.”

Considering that the producers of the song do not reside in Korea, the agency’s response will be delayed until they can communicate with them.