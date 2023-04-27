Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reunite for Akshay Kuamr's 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2'

'Awara Paagal Deewana 2' is going to be directed by Ahmed Khan

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi team up to feature in Akshay Kuamr's Awara Paagal Deewana 2, reports

According to the sources, Sanjay and Arshad will be teaming up again for the second part which is being directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature the OGs Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Suniel Shetty.

Sources stated: “The idea is to make a proper multi-starrer action comedy. Awara Pagal Deewana 2 will be the biggest film of the lot in terms of scale and budget with a big star cast. The actors for Awara Pagal Deewana 2 include Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi among others. A couple of more names will come on board in the next 2 months."

At present, the sequel of Akshay’s film is in the pre-production stage. On the other hand, director Ahmed Khan and producer Firoz Nadiadwala are working on the script, reports Timesnow.

“It’s a work in progress to get action directors on board. The two are also in the process of locking the shoot locations. Once all the aspects of making the film are on paper, Firoz will sit down with his actors to get their dates, probably by year-end/early next year."