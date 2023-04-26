Ryan Gosling credits Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for ‘conjuring’ his Ken in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling doubted he had the “Ken-ergy” to essay the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie.

Gosling, 42, joined his co-star Margot Robbie Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, the annual convention held by the National Association of Theatre Owners, via People Magazine.

While on stage, the actor was asked by Warner Bros. co-head Michael De Luca how he went about tackling the role.

“I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” Gosling quipped.

“If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it,” the La La Land star added. “Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.”

Gosling stars opposite Robbie as Ken, Barbie’s male companion based on the Mattel toy of the same name.

He detailed the somewhat surreal experience, joking that he was living his life and suddenly “one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

He added, “It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, ‘Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened.’”

He went on to praise the team behind the much-anticipated movie, “To work with this group— they’re all brilliant and it was so exciting and then to be conjured in such a way was really special.”

Barbie movie is slated to release in theatres on July 21st, 2023.