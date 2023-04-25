Meghan to make 'splash' for Archie’s birthday in effort to steal spotlight from Coronation

Meghan Markle urged to not do anything for her son Prince Archie's birthday that would steal the limelight off of King Charles’ coronation and would show the Duchess in very bad light.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert Carole Lieberman claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would do something to attract media attention on the day of coronation.
"It is going to be very hard for Meghan to resist making a splash for Archie’s birthday, on the same day as the Coronation,” the TV psychologist said.
"She will want to steal some of the spotlight, even if it is from Montecito instead of London,” she added.
PR expert, Liv Arnold, told the publication that it will look as though Meghan and Prince Harry "want the limelight" if they do anything on the day of the Coronation, "no matter how small.”
"A child doesn’t need publicity for a birthday. It’ll look like child exploitation publicising a kid’s party. Kids should be able to enjoy being kids,” she added.
Hence, the expert suggested that laying low on Charles’ big day and the days leading up to one of the most historic event in British history would be in best interest of the California-based Royal couple.
Another PR expert suggested the same to the Duchess, saying "silence is valuable" for her image, explaining, "By staying quiet, she's created endless speculation.”
“Whenever she does speak about the coronation, it will generate even more headlines because of the speculation,” he added.
Princess Kate Middleton also brought together nineteen British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to...
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle leaves fans gushing as she debuts new look
Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry will use his father's coronation as a 'photo opportunity', claims expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton shares new pictures of Prince Louis on social media to celebrate his fifth birthday
King Charles reportedly nervous and anxious as his coronation days comes closer, source
Kate Middleton knows estrangement between Prince William, Prince Harry is 'not good for anyone'