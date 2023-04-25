James Corden on guest he never got to host on 'The Late Late Show'

James Corden on top guest he never got to host on 'The Late Late Show'

As James Corden prepares to say goodbye to CBS' The Late Late Show the comedian revealed the guest he never got to host.

While he got to ntertain Hollywood bigwigs and made a name for himself with breakout hit Carpool Karaoke, Corden was not a familiar name for US TV audiences.

His team-up with Adele became the biggest viral video of 2016, concurrently boosting his and the The Late Late Show’s popularity.

Now that the TV host is a household name, he shares the one thing he wishes he got to do.

Speaking to Variety Corden divulged he would have loved to record “Carpool Karaoke” with American singer-songwriter Paul Simon, which they were never able to accomplish.

“I think he’s one of the greatest of all time,” Corden said.

“My fondest memories of singing in a car was we’d go on these 15-hour drives to France, because we couldn’t afford to fly. My greatest memories of our family vacations are all of us singing along to ‘Graceland’ in the car. I had this idea of, what if I get my sisters to come out and be in it. My parents could be in it too. I always thought that would have been fun. There’s a few of those.”