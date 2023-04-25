Georgina Rodriguez spends time with beau Cristiano Ronaldo and kids on weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez dropped amazing snaps of her cooking on Instagram as she spent time with her family over the weekend.

The internet sensation enjoyed her Sunday with her adorable family and treated her fans with a sweet glimpse of her much-important family time.

Rodriguez flaunted the dish she made for her kids over the weekend.

Cristiano and Rodriguez currently reside in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. The couple shifted base after the Portuguese footballer’s move to Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Nassr.

Rodriguez’s new post came amid rumors that she will likely break up with her partner. The couple’s split rumors were reported after a journalist claimed that Cristiano is fed up with Rodriguez.

Cristiano’s friend, Filipina Castro, however, shut down the rumors and said, "I can affirm from a 100 percent reliable source that they are, as always, doing very well. This is just stories, gossip, made up by people who can't stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away."