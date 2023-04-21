Joe Biden to make official 2024 presidential announcement 'next week'

US President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium next to the White House in Washington, DC, on April 20, 2023.— AFP

Joe Biden's close advisers are making arrangements for him to announce his second presidential campaign for 2024, reported CNN.



The announcement, expected next week on Tuesday, which coincides with the anniversary of his 2019 campaign announcement, will reveal whether he plans to run for president again or support another Democratic candidate's bid for the White House.

The people inside the White House also maintained that the announcement timing could change were any unforeseen events to occur. According to a senior Democrat official: "A decision has been reached that it is no longer helpful or necessary to not just say the obvious: He's running."

Biden has signed off on a plan to commemorate the four-year anniversary of his campaign launch in 2019, which includes a potential announcement of his bid for re-election.

According to a source cited by CNN, the timing of the anniversary and its proximity to a major donor event next week has increased the likelihood of the announcement. Although people in the White House have speculated about Biden's plans for re-election, his upcoming announcement will provide official confirmation of his intentions.

Last week, Biden noted that he had completed his calculus about mounting a reelection bid and would announce his intentions shortly.

While departing for Ireland, Biden said: "I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon."

The president, 80, told journalists: "The trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done."

"I told you my plan is to run again," he said.

Biden's allies and close people have been planning out his election bid for months led by deputy chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior adviser Anita Dunn.

The advisers said: "Rather than allowing weeks or months to pass, the decision to announce his plans next week was in part a recognition of how much work is facing the Biden campaign to mobilize and energize voters to turn around the malaise that some Democrats feel about his candidacy."

The US president's campaign headquarters will be in Wilmington, Delaware. This decision was personally signed off on this month as a nod to the pride in his hometown and the place where he spends most of his weekends, said his aides.