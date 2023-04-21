Will 'convince' PDM chief for election talks with PTI: Siraj Ul Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj Ul Haq addresses a press conference in Lahore on April 21, 2023. — YouTube screengrab

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — a key stakeholder in the coalition government in the centre — has "democratic thinking", Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj Ul Haq said Friday.

In a press conference in Lahore, alongside the party's deputy chief Liaqat Baloch, Haq said that he would convince Maulana Fazl to hold talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to decide a date for elections.

A day earlier, Fazl rejected the possibility of holding talks with the PTI and said the Supreme Court — which has asked all political parties to hold a dialogue and reach a consensus on a date for the elections — was being "oppressive".

During his presser today, Haq said the country was suffering from political, constitutional, and economic crises. "Institutions and political parties are divided."

He said elections in only one province were not a solution as they would create chaos. "Elections are a concern for 230 million people," he pointed out.

The JI emir further said no party would accept it if polls were conducted in only one province.

He said the JI was in talks with other political parties regarding the date for elections and would create a conducive environment for polls by holding talks after Eid ul Fitr.

Haq also demanded the immediate release of Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayatur Rahman Baloch, who has been in jail since mid-January after clashes between activists of his movement and law enforcers led to the death of a policeman.

"Baloch protested for the rights of Gwadar's fishermen. It has been 100 days since his arrest." The JI would hold a nationwide protest on May 1 for Baloch's release, Haq announced.

The JI has been trying to broker talks between the ruling alliance and the PTI. While the PTI has formed a three-member committee to hash out the details, the ruling coalition — comprising 13 parties — has been divided over the issue.

In a meeting called by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan National Party and Balochistan Awami Party were among those supporting talks, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamhoori Wattan Party rejected the idea.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked political parties to hold talks and reach a consensus on the date for elections and inform it about the outcome at the next hearing on April 27.

The apex court issued the directives while hearing three separate petitions, including one filed by the Ministry of Defence, for taking back its earlier order to hold polls in Punjab on May 14 and instead hold elections across the country simultaneously.