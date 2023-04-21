Sarah Ferguson pays moving tribute to late Queen Elizabeth

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid a moving tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on her 97th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother shared an adorable throwback photo of the Queen to mark her birthday.
Sarah Ferguson said in the caption of the post, “Today would have been Her Late Majesty the Queen’s 97th birthday and I will spend the day thinking of her.
“For over 70 years she was a constant and steadfast presence in our national life, and for me she was a wonderful mother-in-law, friend and adviser.”
She further said, “I miss her more than words can express.”
Earlier, senior members of the royal family also shared a touching tribute for Queen Elizabeth.
“Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday.”
