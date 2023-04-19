What the ‘Negreira Case’ means for Barcelona

Joan Laporta. — Twitter/@FCBarcelona_cat

FC Barcelona is currently facing one of arguably the worst allegations of corruption as a Spanish court opened an investigation into the Catalan club of payments of more than €7.3 million ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Barca President Joan Laporta categorically denied any wrongdoing and tried to counter the damage to the club's reputation.

He said that the side "have never done anything with intentions of taking a sporting advantage in a competition”.

Laporta maintained that his club was one with “values” and while they liked to want to win, it was through fair play and on their own merit.

“We are an institution of values,” the Barca president said. “We like to win by playing well. That is how we win. We don’t like to win because we had help from the referees.”

In the meanwhile, Barca suffers greatly from the accusations, Laporta and LaLiga president Javier Tebas has openly expressed his displeasure with the club and UEFA has opened its own investigations which may possibly lead to Barcelona being thrown out of next season's Champions League.

Here is an overview of the ‘Negreira Case’ and what it means for the Catalan club.

Alleged crime

Around mid-February, it became known that Negreira's company had received huge sums of payments from the club, during the time that Negreira was attached to the refereeing committee of the Spanish football federation (CTA).

Negreira had told tax authorities that Barca had sought "neutral" treatment; however, according to multiple reports, he has since suffered an early-onset Alzheimer's due to which he has now maintained silence on the matter.

Last month, Spanish prosecutors filed charges of corruption, false administration, and falsification of commercial documents against Barca — accusing the club of buying the favour referees.

‘Legal and documented’

"They could not show it because it was not possible,” he said.

According to Barcelona, Negreira — the former referee and ex-vice president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish football federation (CTA) — was paid for reports and advice related to refereeing.

This claim was reaffirmed by Laporta who said the payments made were all “legal and documented.”

"Some services were provided. They were documented. There were invoices and payments registered in the accounting books. There was no crime of corruption," Laporta said.

The Club instead contended that the move was part of a “smear campaign” aimed at maligning it.

At the press conference on Monday, Laporta said: “Never has a campaign against Bacra paid off. Barcelona continues to be a point of reference in the world of sports and Barcelona continues to be loved and admired by millions of Catalans and millions of people around the world.”

"Basically, it is an orchestrated campaign to destroy the reputation of FC Barcelona".

Taking to Twitter, the club wrote: "It is one of the most ferocious attacks in our history. I ask Barcelona fans to remain more united than ever in the defence of our shield, our essence, and our ownership model, which is that of a club for all members."

Trading barbs

Even before the allegations were made public, Laporta and LaLiga chief Javier Tebas were hardly on the best terms.

However, matters have heated. Tebas called it the "biggest reputational crisis ever in Spanish football," repeatedly demanding that Laporta either give a satisfactory explanation or resign.

On the other hand, Barcelona have called for LaLiga president Javier Tebas to resign after it was alleged he provided false evidence against them.

Tebas responded on Twitter by saying that the title of the article was "false," he did not "specifically accuse anyone" of anything, and accusing the journalist of "slander."

Real Madrid

Institutional relations between Barca and Real Madrid, which were never great to begin with had improved over the past few years; however, the scandal has created problems.

Madrid — who often side with Barca in fights against LaLiga and Tebas — initially chose to remain silent on the matter, even as the other 18 LaLiga clubs “condemned” the scandal.

However, they eventually the complaint filed by prosecutors in March as a claimant, which prompted Laporta to declare on Monday: "This comes from a club, as we all know, that has been historically favoured by refereeing for 70 years — and still is nowadays."

In response, Madrid released a four-minute video titled "Who was the club of the regime?"

What next?

Depending on the outcome of the court investigation, Barca’s punishment could range from a huge fine to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

At the moment, recent sports laws in Spain exempt events from three years ago from being punished, which means Tebas or LaLiga cannot punish the club. However, bickering between Laporta and Tebas can't be ruled out.

On the other hand, UEFA may kick Barca out of the club from the next season of the Champions League if Barca is proven guilty.

Moreover, the Catalan club also runs the risk of losing points from Barca domestically or being relegated by FIFA.

It must also be said that Barca's reputation has suffered irreversible damage from the scandal, which has already impacted the club's relationship with sponsors and financial entities.