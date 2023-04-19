Real Madrid trounce Chelsea to secure spot in Champions League semis

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo (left) celebrates his goal against Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 18, 2023. AFP

LONDON: Real Madrid have secured their spot in the Champions League semi-finals with a dominant 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, giving them an emphatic 4-0 aggregate triumph.

The defeat effectively puts an end to Chelsea's season as they have now lost all four matches since Frank Lampard returned to the club as caretaker boss.

Despite entering the match with poor form and history against them, the home team started brightly, playing enterprising football. However, two missed chances in the first half would come back to haunt them.

Real Madrid took advantage of Chelsea's profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute, doubling his tally with another goal ten minutes before the final whistle. Carlo Ancelotti stuck with the same team that won the first leg 2-0, while Lampard restored Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, and N'Golo Kante to his lineup.

Roared on by an expectant crowd, the home side made a bright start against the 14-time winners. But despite a glorious chance to take the lead, Kante skewed his left-foot shot wide from about 12 yards. Real Madrid, content to bide their time, looked sharp on the break.

Midway through the opening period, Rodrygo created space for himself and thumped an effort against the outside of the post from an acute angle, although goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may have had it covered. Luka Modric tested Kepa with a shot from an angle, and five minutes before half-time, Vinicius Junior skewed a shot wide from close range after a cross from the Croatia midfielder.

Chelsea should have been ahead on the stroke of half-time when Reece James fizzed a ball across the box from the right, and it fell to Marc Cucurella at the back post. The defender took a touch and shot, but Thibaut Courtois came flying out of his goal to save.

Kante had another golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second half, but his close-range effort hit Eder Militao and deflected away to safety. Real took the wind out of Chelsea's sails with just over half an hour to go when Rodrygo scored from close range after an assist by Vinicius.

Lampard made a number of attacking substitutions, bringing on Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, and Mykhailo Mudryk in a desperate bid to get back into the match. But Rodrygo found the net again in the 80th minute, tapping home after a clever assist from Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid will likely face Manchester City in the semi-finals, with Pep Guardiola's team leading 3-0 against Bayern Munich after the first leg of their last-eight tie. On the other hand, Chelsea are contemplating the final weeks of a disastrous campaign despite a staggering spend of more than £500 million ($621 million) in the first year of the club's new ownership. They are already out of both domestic cups and languishing in 11th place in the Premier League, with little hope of qualifying for European football next season.

Teams

Chelsea (3-5-1-1)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, N´Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Kai Havertz

Coach: Frank Lampard (ENG)

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)