From lab to pitch: Watch ARTEMIS, the new star of football

Get ready Ronaldo, here comes ARTEMIS!

Engineers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) have created ARTEMIS, a groundbreaking robot that can maintain balance, withstand heavy impact, and run.

What sets ARTEMIS apart is its unique ability to play football. Developed by the Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory (RoMeLa), ARTEMIS, or Advanced Robotic Technology for Enhanced Mobility and Improved Stability, demonstrates the potential for football-playing robots to be used in various applications like disaster relief and firefighting.



According to Dennis Hong, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and RoMeLa director, being able to play football is essential to develop robots for crucial tasks like saving lives.

ARTEMIS’ full football capabilities will be revealed at RoboCup in Bordeaux, France, in July, even though it may not make an appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

The engineers behind ARTEMIS have developed custom-designed actuators that imitate biological muscles by being springy and force-controlled, in contrast to the typical rigid, position-controlled actuators used in most robots.

Additionally, ARTEMIS’ electrically driven actuators operate more efficiently and quietly, while also being more environmentally friendly than hydraulic systems, which are prone to fluid leaks.

Justin Quan, a student at RoMeLa, aspires to create robots that improve people's lives and finds it rewarding to witness such advancements in robot technology.