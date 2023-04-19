 
April 18, 2023
Prince William 'pretended' not to know Prince Harry at passing out parade

Prince William got his entrance in the army later than Prince Harry

By Web Desk
April 19, 2023
Prince William pretended not to know Prince Harry at passing out parade

Prince Harry opens up about feeling strange alongside Prince William during an imminent point in his life. 

The Duke reveals how he passed out of his Army training earlier than his elder brother, putting the Heir after the Spare.

Recalling his passing out parade, Harry pens in his memoir: “Willy saluted. He was at Sandhurst too now. A fellow cadet. (He’d started after me, because he’d gone to university first.) He couldn’t resort to his typical attitude when we were sharing an institution, couldn’t pretend not to know me—or he’d be insubordinate.”

Harry continues: “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir. Granny inspected the troops. When she came to me, she said: Oh…hello. I smiled. And blushed.”