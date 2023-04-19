Kylie Jenner breaks silence on 'misconception' about having 'so many' face surgeries

File Footage

Kylie Jenner broke silence on the "misconception" people have about the make up mogul's surgeries.



The reality star opened up about her insecurities in a latest interview with Homme Girls on Tuesday, while convincing that she isn’t as plastic as people think.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” the Kardashians alum told the outlet.

Although the mom of two admitted that she "wanted full lips," she set the record straight that it was not because she had huge self-esteem issue.

Kylie noted further that she was "always the most confident person in the room" as a child and "the girl performing for everyone," but because of her "one lip insecurity thing" she opted for a minor change.

"I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done," she shared. "I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

This is not the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has talked about using fillers, previously in 2015 in a episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the then-17-year-old revealed after much speculation, "I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do."

Later in 2018, Kendall Jenner's sister told fans on social media, "I got rid of all my filler" , however, the star got a filler again a year later, telling Paper Magazine she was a filler fan.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she said at the time, adding, "They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

She admitted, "It’s fillers. I’m not denying that."