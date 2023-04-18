Nadra launches cutting-edge identification system 'Nadir'

Representational image. — Nadra

Nadra has joined the ranks of premier biometric identification technology providers worldwide with the launching of its cutting-edge Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS) for civil purposes.



Branded as “Nadir”, Nadra achieved a significant milestone by indigenously developing and incorporating this state-of-the-art AFIS into its suite of technology solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said the right kind of innovation builds not only organisations or governments — it also builds countries.

"Indigenous development of AFIS is a groundbreaking development not only in the field of civil identification but in the pursuit of nation building as well," the chairman said.

With its advanced technology, we can now accurately and quickly store fingerprints and identify individuals for a wide range of purposes as a public good, from immigration to border control to social services, the chairman said.

"Nadir, as a pioneering achievement in the field of biometric identification technology, underscores the organization's commitment to innovation and further solidifies its position as a global leader in advanced identity management solutions."

In a statement, Nadra said the indigenous development of AFIS technology represents a major advancement in the field of biometrics, utilising the unique characteristics of fingerprints to establish a robust and reliable method of identity verification.

Based on the Fingerprint Verification Competition (FVC), an internationally acclaimed benchmarking conducted in Italy, Nadir has achieved an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 99.5%.

"At the same time, Nadir with its sophisticated capabilities is poised to revolutionise the way biometric identification is used in various civil applications," the statement said.

The global market of biometric identification technology is mostly dominated by providers from developed countries like USA, UK, Russia, Japan, France, Germany and others.

With Nadir's development, Pakistan has joined the league of nations that have developed their indigenous AFIS technology and is now set to offer its product in the international market to help countries to improve civil identification, border control, and e-governance.