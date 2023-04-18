Damar Hamlin on lifesaving mission after being saved from death with CPR

Having a cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills

Millions of people witnessed Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on live TV during a football game. In a packed stadium, the 24-year-old football player went down, and his heart stopped beating. But luckily for Hamlin, CPR and an AED saved his life.

Jeff Haughty, a firefighter who also runs Heart Start CPR in the Bay Area, stresses the importance of knowing what to do in such situations. Many bystanders hesitate because they're afraid of doing something wrong. Haughty suggests being strong enough to do chest compressions and calling 911 immediately.

Haughty explains that the key to saving someone's life is to buy time. First, call medical help, then immediately start CPR on a teen or adult by pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest for 100 to 120 compressions per minute. If you're getting tired, switch out with someone else.

According to the American Heart Association, each year in the United States, more than 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside the hospital. This includes over 7,000 children under the age of 18.



The AED gives you verbal guidance on how to use it, but it doesn't hurt to practice. In a recent development, Damar Hamlin went to Washington to advocate for the "Access to AEDs Act," which provides schools with funds to conduct CPR training and make AEDs available to schools across the country.

The difference between life and death can come down to mere seconds. Knowing CPR and AED can make a significant difference in such emergencies. Don't hesitate to act when someone collapses in front of you. Call 911, start chest compressions, and incorporate the AED when it arrives. Your quick action can give the person a greater chance of survival.