Ariana Madix 'officially' moved on from Tom Sandoval?

Ariana Madix is sending all the right signals of forgetting her from recent heartbreak past, as she was seen cozy up with her arm candy at Coachella.

The new guy was identified as Daniel Wai, a fitness trainer. The pair shared their quality time at the music festival on their social media.



An insider snitched to ET, "They met at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico. He's a sweet guy."

Moreover, "Wai was there to support Madix, ahead of her new ink," a tipster tattled to the outlet.

"Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 pm," adding, "They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist. Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."

The blonde reality star seemingly lived her best life at the music event.

The 37-year-old also gave insights into her joy while interacting with influencer Farai Bennett.

"Guys, I'm with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" Bennett questioned.

"Amazing! Yes," responded Madix.

The social media influencer added, "What doesn't kill her, then better run," to which Madix responded with, "****yeah."

Meanwhile, stung by criticism, Tom Sandoval goes to Coachella while Raquel Leviss enters a mental health facility.

Moreover, Madix also made her way to the music festival just hours after Us Weekly reported the 28-year-old had checked into a facility for mental health amid a scandal mess.