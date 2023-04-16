What is happening in Sudan? Here is what we know so far

Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023.— AFP

As the fighting between the regular army of Sudan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) entered its second day in capital Khartoum, the Sudanese Doctors Union has reported that 56 civilians have been killed and 595 people, including combatants, have been injured.

Live television footage from Al Jazeera showed smoke rising over the Khartoum skyline on Sunday, with witnesses claiming fighter jets were visible in the skies over the city and appearing to target RSF locations with air raids. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that heavy artillery fire was exchanged across the capital and surrounding regions, and fighter planes were also involved in the hostilities.

What has happened so far?

According to witnesses who spoke to Reuters, on Saturday, there was fighting in the capital and other regions of the country. The army allegedly attacked a base that belongs to the RSF in the city of Omdurman, situated outside Khartoum.

This combination of file pictures created on April 16, 2023, shows Sudan´s Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) in Khartoum on December 5, 2022, and Sudan´s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), in Khartoum on June 8, 2022.— AFP

The noise of intense gunfire could be heard throughout the capital, and reports indicate that combatants from both factions utilised armoured vehicles and machine guns mounted on pick-up trucks in crowded areas.

Sudan fighting in capital Khartoum

The RSF alleged that it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief, the state TV station, and airports in Khartoum, Merowe, El Fasher, and West Darfur state. However, the army dismissed these claims.

Meanwhile, the air force advised the public to remain indoors while it conducted an "aerial survey" of RSF activities. A holiday was announced in Khartoum state on Sunday, leading to the closure of schools, banks, and government offices.

Why is there fighting in Sudan?

The clashes are a result of mounting tensions over the proposed inclusion of the RSF into the military, which has delayed the signing of a globally supported agreement on a move towards democracy with political parties.

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum on April 16, 2023, as fighting in Sudan raged for a second day in battles between rival generals.— AFP

On Saturday, a coalition of civilian groups that had signed a preliminary version of the agreement in December demanded an immediate end to hostilities to prevent Sudan from plunging into "total collapse."

The RSF was established in 2013 by then-president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted after months of pro-democracy protests in 2019. In 2021, the military overthrew a civilian-led transitional government with the support of the RSF, resulting in increased tensions between the military and RSF as they compete for control and legitimacy.

These tensions have been compounded by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of Sudan's military, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, deteriorating relations in recent months.

The disagreement arose from differences about how the RSF should be integrated into the armed forces and which authority should oversee the process. The merger is a crucial element of Sudan's unsigned transition deal with political groups.

Where is the fighting taking place?

Reports of fighting have emerged from various parts of Khartoum, with particularly intense clashes reported near the Presidential Palace, state television facilities, and Khartoum International Airport.

Fighting has also been reported in Bahri, to the north of the capital, and in Omdurman, located northwest of Khartoum. Gunfire has also been heard in Port Sudan on the Red Sea, where there had been no prior accounts of hostilities.

Additionally, in western Sudan's Kabkabiya, three employees of the World Food Programme were killed in crossfire at a military base.