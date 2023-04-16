Shah Rukh Khan's daughter celebrates victory of KKR batter

Suhana Khan. — Instagram/suhanakhan2

Suhana Khan — daughter of Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shah Rukh Khan — was spotted on Sunday cheering for KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer during a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.



During the match, Iyer became the first KKR batter to score a century since 2008. The left-hand batter scored an impressive 104 runs in 49 balls laced with six boundaries and nine maximums.

After reaching the milestone, Iyer celebrated the feat by bowing his head as fans of the player erupted into cheers.

As cameras panned across the faces of the delighted audience, Suhana briefly showed up, cheering for the batter.

Suhana looked beautiful in a grey shirt and her hair pulled back as she clapped energetically for the IPL franchise co-owned by her father.



It is pertinent to note here that the century is also a personal best for Iyer who has not scored a T20 century before.

His highest T20 score before this was 88. However, despite getting hit on his knee earlier, Iyer managed to lift his team.