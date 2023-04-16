Damar Hamlin credits trainer for saving his life with lifesaving CPR

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Screengrab of a Youtube video

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had a miraculous recovery just over a month after collapsing in a match during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest.

His life was saved by the quick thinking and actions of Denny Kellington, the on-field trainer who administered CPR for almost 10 minutes and revived Hamlin's pulse before he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

In an interview with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America," Hamlin expressed his gratitude for the trainer, saying, "I owe Denny my life. He loves to say he was just doing his job. But… that night, he was literally the saviour of my life, you know, administering CPR on me."

Initially placed on a ventilator, the 24-year-old showed signs of improvement and was released from the hospital nine days later.

Hamlin's cardiac arrest has started a crucial conversation about the significance of bystanders learning lifesaving CPR, particularly young people.

Hamlin acknowledged that Kellington's quick actions made all the difference in the life-or-death situation, emphasizing the importance of being present in the moment to do the job correctly.

"If it wasn't for someone showing up that day with a clear mind and whatever's going on in their personal life, just to put it aside and just to be present in the moment to actually be able to do their job correctly -- that's something I'm truly thankful for and I don't take for granted," said Hamlin.

Hamlin's recovery has been a testament to his resilience, and he hopes to continue playing professional football in the future.