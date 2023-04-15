Achraf Hakimi supported by Andrew Tate amid divorce battle with Abouk

Controversial British-American social media personality Andrew Tate has backed Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi amid the soccer star's divorce from model and actress Hiba Abouk.
The 24-year-old Moroccan footballer, who declared innocent after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at his house on February 25, made headlines on Friday.
Tate and the world shocked to know that all of Hakimi's property is under his mother's name when the footballer's wife filed for divorce shortly and requested to keep half of his assets.
Former professional kickboxer gave his nod of approval to the star with a comment under an article on Twitter detailing Hakimi's secret from his wife.
"My G," commented Tate, who calls himself "Top G."
It is to mention here that Tate is currently going through his own legal trouble involving rape allegations. And a woman had also accused the player attempted to rape her at his home before she managed to escape, but Achraf Hakimi maintained his innocence.
