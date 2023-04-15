 
Saturday April 15, 2023
'Barry' actor drops hints at spinoff

Anthony Carrigan's character in 'Barry' is fans' favourite

By Web Desk
April 15, 2023
Anthony Carrigan weighs in on his NoHo Hank spinoff of HBO's dark comedy-drama Barry.

"In subtle ways, I've dropped the hint, like, 'You know, HBO is saying that this character is a fan favorite. What do you think about that, Bill?'" Carrigan told IGN.

"But honestly, I trust Bill's insight on it because this show is so closely his vision, and that's the only way I would do it — if Bill were at the helm."

On whether exploring the Chechen mobster's origin story or post-Barry life, the 40-year-old said, "The origin story sounds pretty rad. I mean, just from Chechnya to Los Angeles, that could work really well for something."

Further, the show's co-creator Hader teased going Breaking Bad model.

"I don't know if we'll go the Better Call Saul route," co-creator Hader said. "I mean, I never say never to things. But today, no."