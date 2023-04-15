'Barry' actor drops hints at spinoff

Anthony Carrigan weighs in on his NoHo Hank spinoff of HBO's dark comedy-drama Barry.
"In subtle ways, I've dropped the hint, like, 'You know, HBO is saying that this character is a fan favorite. What do you think about that, Bill?'" Carrigan told IGN.
"But honestly, I trust Bill's insight on it because this show is so closely his vision, and that's the only way I would do it — if Bill were at the helm."
On whether exploring the Chechen mobster's origin story or post-Barry life, the 40-year-old said, "The origin story sounds pretty rad. I mean, just from Chechnya to Los Angeles, that could work really well for something."
Further, the show's co-creator Hader teased going Breaking Bad model.
"I don't know if we'll go the Better Call Saul route," co-creator Hader said. "I mean, I never say never to things. But today, no."
'Barry' star Bill Hader also shares how he has learned to deal with anxiety
'The Marvels' trailer received thousands of dislikes on YouTube along with negative comments.
Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King...
The man was sentenced to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work
Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend...
Quentin Tarantino also mentioned the logistical problems that arise when shooting intimate scenes