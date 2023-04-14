Will Kim Kardashian attend Met Gala 2023 despite initial invite questions? Find out

Kim Kardashian is ready to stun the audience at Met Gala 2023, despite the initial invite questions.

A source has confirmed to Page Six that the ex-wife of Kanye West will be attending the mega fashion event this year, despite initial thoughts that she may not be invited.

In March, the outlet reported that May’s event, which is known as the Super Bowl of fashion was set to be Kardashian-free, after the whole family marked their attendance at en masse for the first time in 2022.

Sources previously revealed, Vogue boss Anna Wintour was compiling a guest list at the annual fashion fete and no Kardashians made the cut.

However, it is now confirmed that Kim, the most famous among the Kardashians will most likely to attend the event.

In addition to that, it is also revealed that the reality star won’t be the only one in her family to show up to Met Museum during fashion’s biggest party night.

The SKIMS founder first attended the Met Gala in 2013 with then-husband West while she was pregnant with their first child.

She has been a fixture at the event since then, getting attention for her outfits like 2019’s wet look by Thierry Mugler.

The reality star went viral in 2021 in a black, face-covering bodysuit by Balenciaga that became the subject of numerous hilarious memes.