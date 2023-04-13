Prince Harry's plan for 'next assault on royal family' exposed by Diana's ex-butler

Princess Diana's ex-butler Paul Burrell has blasted Prince Harry in new attack, claiming the Duke will be 'gathering anecdotes for his next assault on the royal family' as he returns to the UK for King Charles' Coronation.



Paul, 64, claimed that Harry will find it very difficult when he has to "kiss the hand of Queen Camilla" following the fallout from his tell-all memoir Spare, in which the Duke brands his stepmother a "villain" and "dangerous".

"Harry will have to face his family, the ones he has criticised. He will even have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla, and that's going to be a very tough pill to swallow," Paul said in a new interview.



Speaking to GB News, he added: "He will also be gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family."

"Harry is keeping the door open and preserving his unique selling point by being Royal. That's what the Americans love, the fact they're Royal," Paul added.

Charles an Camilla's crowning ceremony falls on the same day as Archie's birthday, with a close friend of Meghan suggesting this played a key part in her decision to stay away.

However, Paul thinks differently, claiming: "She’s not here because I think her security would be in danger. She would be at risk of being booed or even worse. This excuse of her not coming because it's Archie's birthday is pathetic because Lilibet spent her first birthday here at Frogmore Cottages, so why couldn't Archie?"