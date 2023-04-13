King Charles urged to 'tear up' Prince Harry's coronation invitation

A royal commentator has urged King Charles III to "tear up" Prince Harry's coronation invitation as he may turn the historic event into a "sideshow".



GB News host Dan Wootton blasted the California-based royals who’ve become “increasingly irrelevant” for their “shameful publicity ploy”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed as "narcissistic" for their alleged attempt to attract media attention.

"It’s actually a shameful publicity ploy by the Sussexes and they’re milking this for all that it’s worth," he said.

"They know that essentially with their distance from the royal family, they’re becoming increasingly uninteresting to the public at large and increasingly irrelevant," the expert added.

Previously, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo made a brutal dig at the California-based couple for turning the "hugely important ceremonial event" into "a soap opera".

Some royal experts and historians have also blasted King Charles' younger son Prince Harry for not supporting his father as monarch.

The Duke has even made some more serious allegations against the palace about the phone call during his recent appearance in the UK court, suggesting as he has no intention to reunite with his royal relatives.