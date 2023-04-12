Camilla 'never imagined to become Queen'

Queen Consort Camilla - who's set to be officially crowned alongside her husband King Charles on May 6 - has 'never contemplated becoming Queen,' according to a royal biographer.

King Charles wife never imagined to hold the title "Queen Camilla". But next month, at age 75, Camilla will formally be crowned as Queen at the historic coronation.



"Considering that for most of her life she'd never contemplated the idea of becoming Queen, she's doing incredibly well," royal biographer Christopher Wilson told PEOPLE.

"It's a hell of a challenge being permanently in the spotlight at this age, but she's tough and can take it," the author of A Greater Love added.

In the aftermath of Prince Charles and Diana's divorce in 1996 and Diana's tragic death in 1997, Charles' staff worked to remedy Camilla's image as the "other woman." Once press branded Camilla Parker Bowles "the most hated woman in Britain."

However, Public opinion had changed enough after the couple married in 2005, and they recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

Camilla's devotion to Charles and enthusiasm for duty inspired Queen Elizabeth's last Accession Day message, where she shared it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King.