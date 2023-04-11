Colorectal cancer: What you need to know

Unhappy patient with headache and closed eyes.— Pexels

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the rectum or colon. It is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.

What causes colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer usually develops from polyps that grow on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These polyps can become cancerous over time, leading to the development of colorectal cancer. Factors that increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer, according to experts, include:

Age: Colorectal cancer is typically more common in people over the age of 50.

Family history: A family history of colorectal cancer or polyps increases the risk of developing the illness.

Personal history of inflammatory bowel disease: People who have had inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, have an increased risk of developing cancer like colorectal cancer.

Lifestyle factors: Some studies show that a diet that is high in red meat and processed foods, obesity, lack of exercise, and smoking can increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer

Symptoms of colorectal cancer may include:

Rectal bleeding

Blood in the stool

Weakness or fatigue

Unexplained weight loss



Abdominal pain or cramping

Changes in bowel habits, including diarrhoea or constipation

It is crucial to note that these symptoms may also be caused by other conditions, so it is important to see a doctor for an accurate diagnosis.

Diagnosis of colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is typically diagnosed through a combination of tests, including:

Colonoscopy: A colonoscopy is an approach in which a healthcare provider examines the colon and rectum using a flexible tube with a camera on the end.

Faecal occult blood test: This test checks for the presence of blood in the stool which can indicate problems.

Biopsy: If polyps or other abnormalities are found during a colonoscopy, a biopsy may be taken to check for cancer cells.

Treatment of colorectal cancer

The treatment of colorectal cancer depends on the stage of the disease and the overall health of the patient. Treatment options may include:

Surgery: Surgery is often the primary treatment for colorectal cancer. The goal of surgery is to remove the cancerous tissue from the colon or rectum.

Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy is a treatment that uses drugs to kill cancer cells. It is often used in combination with surgery.

Radiation therapy: Radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells. It may be used before surgery to shrink the tumour or after surgery to kill any remaining cancer cells.

Targeted therapy: Targeted therapy is a treatment that targets specific molecules that are involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells.