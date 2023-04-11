Why did parents of a 'notable player' call Zainab Abbas?

Zainab Abbas. — Twitter/@ZAbbasOfficial

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas — who has gained much acclaim and a great fan following over the past few years — has shared that after she wrote unfavourable facts on social media about a "notable player," his parents called her up to request that she not do so.

Abbas — who has represented Pakistan in cricket tournaments all around the world — during an interview with a digital sports network was asked how fans reacted when she wrote unfavourable things about players.

Hearing the question, she laughed and said that not only fans but also parents of players would reach out to her to not say negative things.

"I am not lying here. I got a call from the parent of a notable cricketer. I was asked to not write something I wrote about the cricketer based on facts. Whatever I wrote was just based on facts and you can find that on Cricinfo," she disclosed.

"It happens," she added.

Abbas’s voice in Pakistan cricket is too familiar. Cricket fans follow her opinions related to the game.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, she also claimed that certain players present gifts to journalists and ask for favours.

"I know for a fact that certain players have been giving a lot of gifts to certain journalists to make sure that they talk in their favour. This is a rather common practice. You increase your [digital] following, and this all happens automatically. But yes, this is a very prevalent practice. If not gifts, then tickets can do the deal as well," the presenter said.

Moreover, she said social media trends for players are probably run by their managers and players mostly don't have any idea about it.