Sports anchor Zainab Abbas celebrates her first wedding anniversary

Popular television anchor and sports presenter, Zainab Abbas, on Twitter shared that it is her first wedding anniversary today.

Sharing a picture of herself with her hubby Hamza Kardar, the 32-year-old TV host said: “Time truly flies! A year today.”

Zainab and Hamza were married a year ago in Lahore. Hamza is the son of former finance minister and former governor State Bank of Pakistan Shahid Hafeez Kardar, and the grand-son of Pakistan’s first Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar, who later served as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, and also was the Punjab food minister during the PPP government in the early 70s.

Zainab is the daughter of former first-class cricketer Nasir Abbas and politician Andleeb Abbas. Her father played for Faisalabad and Hafizabad in domestic cricket as a bowler while her mother is a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She is an MNA and serves as the federal parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs.

Zainab earned an MBA in marketing and strategy from the University of Warwick, England.