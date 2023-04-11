Emily Ratajkowski talks about her dating life after divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski talked about her love life after gettting divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

During an interview on the latest episode of the Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast, the Gone Girl star said she had so much fun going to a party after ditching her wedding ring.

"I went to a party where it was just, like, every famous person in the world and I was, like, not wearing my ring, and it, like, spread by the end of the night and I had so much fun," Ratajkowski said.

"I was just like, 'I am single, like, holy (expletive) this is different," she added while admitting that receiving newfound romantic attention has been a good change since her divorce.

"In my early twenties, I was always so scared and overwhelmed by that kind of attention," the model-actor said. "And now at 31, I was literally like, 'Whooo, this is great!'"

However, she revealed that the newfound attention also brought with it some drawbacks in the form of rumours about her romance partners.

"I went to a basketball game with my girlfriend who is friends with a guy who had an extra seat, and when I came back from halftime, we switched, I sat next to him, and there were, like, a million pictures, like, 'EmRata seen on a date with so and so," she said. "And I was like, 'Can I get a (expletive) break?"

Ratajkowski has been associated with a number of men since her divorce from Bear-McClard including Pete Davidson, Eric Andre, Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.