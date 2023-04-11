How the NASCAR Chicago street race will affect traffic

Chicago's inaugural NASCAR street race, which was announced last year, will take place on July 1-2 in Grant Park and nearby roadways.— NASCAR

For the NASCAR Chicago street race in July, the city unveiled its traffic strategy on Monday. This plan calls for phased closures of major Downtown streets throughout June and July.

Residents, park supporters, and neighbouring businesses have complained that little information regarding the race's planning has been made public.

After officials initially predicted only a two-week takeover, Block Club reported in March that the Park District had agreed to grant NASCAR 39 days for setup and disassembly of the event in Grant Park.

The city said on Monday that parking restrictions along Columbus Drive will take effect on June 2 and that pre-race preparation will now last an additional three days. Most substantial closures, according to officials, won't happen until June 25.

Beginning on June 27, when southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road, the biggest restrictions affecting traffic Downtown will take place. On June 29, Monroe Drive and McFetridge Road will also be off-limits.

Beginning on July 1, the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between McFetridge Drive and Randolph Street will be closed. The lanes will reopen following the NASCAR street race on Sunday.

According to earlier public records, the event would take place from June 5 through July 15.

As crews attempt to remove the track wall, barrier, and viewing buildings after the event, certain streets will start to reopen as early as 7 am on July 3 while others will be reopened in stages through July 15.

Despite reservations, local authorities claimed that more than half of the park will be open to visitors throughout preparation, breakdown, and the event.