Umar Gul stresses on importance of rotation policy for fast bowlers

Pakistan team's temporary bowling coach Umar Gul. thecricketer.com

Pakistan team's temporary bowling coach Umar Gul said that a "rotation policy" is crucial for fast bowlers while preparation for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

As the mega tournament is scheduled for October-November this year in India, Gul, speaking to Geo News, believes it is imperative to maintain the pacers' physical freshness.

Gul, who featured in 130 ODIs for Pakistan, emphasises the necessity of preserving the team's pool of fast bowlers. Given the fact that Pakistan boasts some talented speedsters who can deliver the ball at over 140 km/h, it is essential to take care of them and adopt a rotation policy to ensure they remain fit and ready for the World Cup, he stressed.

Gul underlines the importance of carefully managing the workload of the fast bowlers so that they can remain in optimal physical condition for the mega event.

"I am sure PCB and the selection committee are considering this as it is too important at the moment," he added.

Last year, Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a knee injury after which he had to miss Netherlands ODI series, Asia Cup, and home T20I series against England. He played in the T20 World Cup 2022 but once again injured himself in the final to remain out of cricket action for the next three months. He returned to competitive cricket in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 where he, as a captain, led Lahore Qalandars to second consecutive tournament title.

Meanwhile, Gul also talked about getting the bowling coach's role once again. "I am overwhelmed that PCB trusted me once again and gave me an opportunity to work with the national team," he said.

"I used to enjoy playing for Pakistan and now I am looking forward to enjoy this new role," he added.

While replying to a question, Umar said he is just trying to groom young and exciting fast bowlers. "We have very good and potential fast bowlers. I just try to spend time with them and tell them how to tackle a new batter at the crease. Also, I tell them to always bowl according to the field," he highlighted.

Umar was appointed interim bowling coach for the Afghanistan T20I series which Pakistan's inexperienced squad lost 2-1. He got an extension in his role for home New Zealand tour.