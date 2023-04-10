Harvey Weinstein flies ‘first class’ from L.A to NYC jail while district attorney pays the bill

File footage

Harvey Weinstein was flown in first class from Los Angeles to New York City this week after his latest rape conviction.



The convicted rapist flew on a commercial airline on Wednesday, seated in a first class cabin with investigators and medical personnel as he was being shift to a new prison in NYC.

The disgraced film producer’s trip and flight expenses were paid by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, according to TMZ.

Weinstein has been re-assigned to the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Oneida County, NY to continue serving his sentence, according to the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

“[Weinstein] was returned to New York via a method we typically use pursuant to our extradition agreement with New York,” a spokesman for the LA County DA told the media outlet.

Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, was sentenced in LA in February to an additional 16 years in prison on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The movie mogul, 70, was found guilty of rape and two other counts of sexual assault at a trial in LA in December after previously being sentenced in 2020 for sex crimes in NYC.