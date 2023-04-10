King Charles won’t snub Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if they attend coronation

King Charles will reportedly not snub Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the royal couple will be seated ‘prominently’ at his coronation if they attend.
The California-based family has received invitation for King Charles coronation, however, they have not yet confirmed whether they will attend.
Now, according to a report by Cheat Sheet, reports are emerging that if Meghan and Harry do so, they will be seated “prominently” during the ceremony.
The report further claims Harry and Meghan Markle will be seated “prominently” as King Charles wants his family to be seated together rather than in order of precedence.
The Cheat Sheet, per the Daily Beast, citing a source close to the monarch reported “Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan.
“Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently.”
