Nicola Peltz ‘so happy’ celebrating first anniversary with Brooklyn Beckham’s family

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham marked their first wedding anniversary with their families along with some Easter festivities on Sunday, April 9th, 2023.

On early Sunday morning, The Last Airbender actress, 28, took to her Instagram to share some glimpses of their celebration.

In a carousel shared on IG, Nicola was not only posed with her husband, but also his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. She also featured a sweet photo with her ‘naunni’ whom she surprised with a rescue dog on Easter day.

Accompanied with the post, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress penned a sweet tribute for Brooklyn.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you [arrow through the heart emoji] you are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you,” she wrote.



Nicola also noted how much she enjoyed celebrating with their families, quashing ongoing feud rumours with her in-laws.

“Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy [crying emojis] and she was so happy!)”

The couple wed last year in a luxurious wedding on Nicola’s father Nelson Peltz’ estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ever since the couple’s dreamy April 2022 wedding, rumours began about a supposed feud between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, over her wedding dress design. However, they were later debunked a number of times.

Although, the real drama behind the ceremony unveiled Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events to refund the initial deposit of $159,000 as the service they were promised was not provided.

Based on legal documents obtained by US Weekly and Daily Mail, Braghin and Grijalba replied with a countersuit in February 2023.