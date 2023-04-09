Khushi Kapoor had Blast at Atif Aslam's Dubai Concert with Friend Orhan Awatramani

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late Indian actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, was recently seen enjoying herself at Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai. Accompanied by her friend Orhan Awatramani, the young starlet had a blast dancing and singing along to Aslam's popular hits.
Khushi looked stunning in a black dress as she cheered on the Pakistani singer during his performance. She was seen enjoying every moment of the concert, which was a major event and drew a large crowd of music fans.
After the concert, Khushi and Orhan were spotted leaving the venue together, both looking happy and relaxed. Fans were delighted to see the young actress having a good time and enjoying herself in Dubai.
