K-pop band SHINee commemorates late member Jonghyun’s birthday

Meanwhile Key shared a sweet photo of Jonghyun sleeping paired with a touching caption

Iconic K-pop group SHINee came together for the birthday of late group member Jonghyun. They shared a series of photos and posts to celebrate his birthday.

Taemin also went on to cover Jonghyun's song End of a Day which is the title track of his self-produced album named Story Op.1. The track features lyrics such as “You’ve worked hard. You’ve had some very tough times. I am so proud of you.”

Meanwhile Key shared a sweet photo of Jonghyun sleeping paired with a touching caption in English. Minho similarly posted a picture of him from his birthday in 2017 along with a caption saying: “Happy birthday! I miss you a lot this year too.”

The singer committed suicide back in December 2017 through carbon monoxide poisoning. After his funeral, his friend Nine9 posted his suicide letter for fans which he had sent to her a couple of days before his death.