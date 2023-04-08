Hugh Jackman credits Russell Crowe for his Hollywood success, labels him ‘a great friend’

Hugh Jackman credited his close pal Russell Crowe for his success in Hollywood on Friday.

The Wolverine star, 54, admitted that he owed his career’s success to the Gladiator star, 59, who helped him get to the most iconic character ever.

Hugh shared that Russell has helped him in 'countless ways’ throughout his career. The Logan actor went on praising his pal and labeled him a “good man and a great friend.”

Russell, recently in an interview, revealed that he turned down the opportunity to play the famous Wolverine in the X-Men films.

Later in the interview, the State of Play star shared that he recommended Hugh to play the part, which turned out to be his breakthrough role.

“Because they showed me art and stuff like that, and it's like it doesn't look like me. But I tell you who it looks like, I said it looks like Hugh Jackman,” shared Russell.

Hugh shared the post just days after he updated fans on his latest skin cancer scare. He received a negative result.

“My biopsies came back,” he posted a note on his Instagram Story. “Negative!!! Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it!”