Friday April 07, 2023
Bella Hadid calls Israeli attack on Gaza 'disappointing and disgusting'

By Web Desk
April 07, 2023
Supermodel Bella Hadid has condmened Israeli attack on Gaza and police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram, she posted screenshots of news reports about the Israeli aggression.

"Do you guys even know how small Gaza is? This happens more times than not. Disappointing and disgusting," she wrote.

Israeli military struck targets located in the Gaza Strip as its Prime Minister says it will 'extract a heavy price from our enemies'.

Anti-ballistic missiles and rockets were fired from Gaza in response, triggering sirens in several Israeli towns and cities bordering the strip.

The current round of violence began Wednesday after Israeli police twice raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.