Meghan Markle’s ‘outlandish’ interview left TV crew ‘reeling’

file footage

Meghan Markle made headlines in 2019 when she gave an unusually emotional interview in South Africa with Prince Harry, but the crew behind the scenes was reportedly left ‘reeling’ after what they think was an ‘outlandish’ chat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a 10-day royal tour to South Africa in 2019 with their son Archie, where they were followed by the ITV team for a behind-the-scenes docu titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

It was in this documentary that Meghan told ITV’s Tom Bradby that she was ‘not okay’ while talking about her new role in the royal family.

Now, years after, former ITV editorial director Chris Shaw, who left the company in January after 25 years, has said that the interview was, in fact, ‘outlandishly unexpected and shocking’.

Speaking to Deadline, Shaw said: “That little conversation in South Africa seemed so outlandishly unexpected and shocking ... we knew we had something pretty extraordinary.”

Shaw also commented on how ironic it is that Prince Harry and Meghan advocate for privacy while continuing to talk about their private life in the media.

He said: “I feel a bit sorry for them because I think they're in the eye of the most appalling storm and they didn't mean to go there.”