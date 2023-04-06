Prince Harry should ‘grow up’ and see ‘wounded pride of a princeling’ isn’t a priority’

Experts believe Prince Harry need to grow up and appreciate that the “world has other priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling.”
These claims and accuastions have been issued by royal expert and commentator Nigel Jones.
In his interview with Sky News Australia, Mr Jones urged Prince Harry to ‘grow up’.
He believes, “In stark contrast to Harry’s own fractured and fractious relations with the media, the King played this delicate occasion like a true professional.”
“Oblivious to all this, Harry did his best to steal his father’s thunder and overshadow the King’s visit by way of an appearance that – as ever – was all about him.”
“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father's Coronation next month.”
“Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling.”
Meghan Markle made headlines in 2019 when she gave an unusually emotional interview in South Africa
She ultimately beat out the other candidates to claim her first solo trophy
Amy Schumer shares reason for not doing the movie in her resurfaced interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘visibly shunned’ by royal family at King Charles’ coronation, expert
Jennifer Aniston discusses about her paycheck and purchase in a new interview
'DK' composer goes uncredited 'Super Mario Bros. Movie'