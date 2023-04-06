Idaho becomes first US state to ban interstate travel for abortion care

The image shows Governor Brad Little of Idaho.— FGA.org

Governor Brad Little of Idaho signed legislation on Wednesday that attempts to stop minors from travelling for abortion care without parental approval, making his state the first in the United States to do so.

H.B. 242, a law written by Republicans, defines "abortion trafficking" as a new offence with a minimum two-year prison term and a maximum five-year punishment for those found guilty.

The law defines a perpetrator of "abortion trafficking" as: "an adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant, unemancipated minor, either procures an abortion... or obtains an abortion-inducing drug for the pregnant minor to use for an abortion by recruiting, harbouring, or transporting the pregnant minor within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking."

Little has stated that the measure does not prevent adults from travelling to get abortion treatment for themselves. The law would give Idaho's Republican attorney general the authority to overrule local prosecutors if they refuse to enforce the limits.



Since almost all abortions are now illegal in Idaho, the new proposal will have an impact on anyone who crosses state lines to assist a minor who is pregnant and needs to acquire abortion drugs from another state.

Abortion rights organisations have vowed to fight the restrictions, which are expected to go into effect in less than 30 days. Other states are likely to follow Idaho's example. Senate Republicans defeated legislation last July that would have safeguarded women's ability to travel for abortions throughout the country.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates West said that Idaho's governor had again "disregarded constituents".



The organisation called the legislation "despicable" and warned that it would do anything to stop it. The group claims that the bill criminalises an adult caring for a young person, adding that some minors are in dangerous and abusive situations.

According to the group, Idaho lawmakers have gotten away with some of the strictest abortion laws in America.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, among other Idaho healthcare providers and advocacy groups, declared on Wednesday that they are suing Idaho Attorney General Ral Labrador.

They are taking action against him over his assertion in a recent legal opinion that Idaho law forbids medical professionals from "either referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services or prescribing abortion pills for the woman to pick up across state lines".

"This is a five-alarm fire," said Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky.