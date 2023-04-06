NA resolution rejects SC order on Punjab polls, 'binds' PM to reject 'minority' decision

Balcohsitan Awami Party lawmaker Khalid Magsi reading out the resolution in the National Assembly before its approval. — Screengrab/PTV News

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to reject the decision of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) — which had instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct snap polls in the country.



Moved by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmaker Khalid Magsi and approved by a majority of the lawmakers, the resolution "bound" Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet to ensure that the "unconstitutional" decision was not implemented.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.