National

NA resolution rejects SC order on Punjab polls, 'binds' PM to reject 'minority' decision

Resolution, moved by Balochistan Awami Party lawmaker Khalid Magsi, passed by lower house with majority vote

By Waqar Satti
April 06, 2023
Balcohsitan Awami Party lawmaker Khalid Magsi reading out the resolution in the National Assembly before its approval. — Screengrab/PTV News
The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to reject the decision of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) — which had instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct snap polls in the country.

Moved by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmaker Khalid Magsi and approved by a majority of the lawmakers, the resolution "bound" Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet to ensure that the "unconstitutional" decision was not implemented.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.