Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

The image shows Cash App founder Bob Lee.— Facebook, Twitter/Bob Lee

Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was also the chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, according to the cryptocurrency platform and the police.

San Francisco police said in a statement that officers arrived on the site right away after receiving a call at 2:35 am on Tuesday about a person who had been stabbed and had passed away from their injuries at the hospital.

Cash App owner's father Rick Lee verified his death at the time the police were unable to identify the man.

Officials in San Francisco have been castigated over a surge in violent crimes in the city.

Taking to Facebook, the father of the cash app founder wrote: "I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning. Thank you to those who have reached out in support", he added.

According to CBS News, Bob Lee, 43, was attending a leadership summit while residing in Miami, Florida, but he also stayed in San Francisco for a few additional days to visit friends.

Founder of Tesla and CEO of Twitter Elon Musk said while paying tributes to Lee: "Violent crime in [San Francisco] is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately."



Bob Lee’s brother Tim Oliver Lee, while in an Instagram post noted: "He really was the best of us. I was so fortunate to grow up with him, and I feel like I've lost part of myself."

"He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed," said Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra on Twitter, a cryptocurrency company, also adding that the founder of Cash App also was a father.

Cash App net worth is estimated at $40 billion as per Forbes. It is a payment platform where people transfer money to each other.