Prince William, Kate Middleton’s plans for first Easter without late Queen revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be out and about celebrating their first Easter holiday as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple will be attending the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor this weekend, Kensington Palace confirmed to People Magazine.

The service will be bittersweet for the royal family since it will be the first one without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, and her funeral was likely the last time the family was at St. George’s Chapel together.

Last year, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41 attended the Easter church service with Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, an event debut for their two elder children.

Their youngest, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was not in attendance — but he adorably made his first walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day later in the day.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the couple’s three children will join them this year.

Moreover, on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, Buckingham Palace revealed new details of the upcoming Coronation of King Charles which is to be held next month.

In the statement, courtiers confirmed the role Prince George will play in the historic service. The palace said that the second-in-line to the throne will serve as a Page of Honour alongside Queen Camilla’s grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes. As part of a group of eight, the boys will process together through Westminster Abbey.