Kin Charles facing threats from lip-jutting Prince Harry, couture-clad Meghan Markle?

King Charles III is currently in a no-win situation when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of his historic coronation event.

The 74-year-old monarch is reportedly facing the prospect of having his Coronation "overshadowed" by his son and daughter-in-law.

Royal expert Daniela Esler has warned the monarch he is currently damned if Harry and Meghan do come, and equally damned if they don’t.

Writing for the New Zealand Herald, she said: "Charles will be in obvious danger of having his moment overshadowed by his pouty, lip-jutting son and his couture-clad daughter-in-law."

Esler warned: "But … he is equally stuffed if they don’t turn up in London. Their absence inside Westminster Abbey would only really drive home how badly broken things are inside the House of Windsor."