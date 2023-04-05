Kourtney Kardashian offers big reward to find her missing jacket and heart studs

American TV star and beauty mogul Kourtney Kardashian has offered big reward on her and Travis Barker’s first wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram, Kourtney shared series of intimate photos of their Las Vegas romance, revealing she lost her favourite leather jacket and a cute heart studs she wore while saying "I do."



Kardashian recalled sweet memory of her wedding night with Travis, captioning: "It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together.”

She added: "I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it."



The reality star's fans could not stop and shared their love in the comments section, with one asking: "Ooohhhh what’s the reward?"



Another mused, "I’m imagining a random Vegas hobo, wearing Kourts [sic] leather jacket… having absolutely no idea."



"That jacket long gone," a third surmised.

The US musician matched his bride on the big night in a leather moto of his own; his topper, designed by Enfants Riches Déprimés, had a spicy question splashed across the back: "What Are You Staring..."



Kourtney and Travis got together in late 2020 after being close friends for many years. The romantic couple engaged in October 2021, with the Blink-182 drummer presenting the Poosh founder with an enormous Lorraine Schwartz ring worth an estimated $1 million.

Following their Sin City ceremony in April 2022, the lovebirds legally wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse. The duo hosted their third (and most elaborate) wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew dressed by Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion.