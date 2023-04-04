Meghan Markle's sister Samantha to refile 'stronger' case against Duchess

Samantha Markle, who lost her legal battle against her estranged sister Meghan, is planning to refile an "even stronger" case against Prince Harry's wife, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex had been accused by Samantha Markle of spreading “malicious lies” during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and alleged statements to journalists in 2020.

Last week, Meghan emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit as a Florida judge dismissed the case, stating that Samantha’s statements were opinion and "not capable of being proved false".

Samantha’s legal team reportedly intends to put greater emphasis on statements made by Markle during her interview with Winfrey in 2021.



"This upcoming amendment will address certain legal issues that are related to our claims for defamation as it specifically relates to the Oprah interview on CBS,” Samantha’s attorney said in a statement.

The attorney added that they look forward to presenting an “even stronger argument” for the defamation against Meghan Markle.